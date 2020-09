× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Police are asking motorists to avoid Jefferson Street at Rubicon Street following a vehicle vs pedestrian collision before noon Wednesday.

Police have closed off Jefferson north of Trancas for their investigation. A pedestrian sustained major injuries.

The area could be shut down for three hours, police said in their Nixle alert.