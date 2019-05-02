For much of the day Saturday, runners with the Golden Gate Relay will be covering a course that uses streets and roads on the west side of Napa and the Napa Valley.
Napa County Public Works put out a traffic advisory saying that runners will be on local streets from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. before exiting Napa County. The course will take them through Marin County, San Francisco and Silicon Valley before ending in Santa Cruz on Sunday.
Saturday's route in Napa County will start at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa.
Runners will go along Dry Creek Road, Mount Veeder Road, Redwood Road, Browns Valley Road, Freeway Drive, Old Sonoma Road and exit the county at Highways 12/121 for Sonoma County.
The Golden Gate Relay raises funds to benefit organ transplantation.