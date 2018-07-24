Sonoma Raceway will be hosting three days of drag racing this weekend, with organizers warning the public to avoid the expected heavy traffic on adjacent two-lane stretches of Highways 37 and 121 if they can.
This is the 31st annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals Mello Yello Drag Racing event, which runs Friday through Sunday.
Traffic will be most affected Friday between 8 and 10 p.m,, Saturday between 4 and 7 p.m. and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
For more information, go to http://www.sonomaraceway.com/events/toyota-nhra-sonoma-nationals/