A Mount Veeder vegetation fire began early Thursday morning and was deemed under control at a half acre.

Cal Fire-Napa County Fire were called to the 4500 block of Dry Creek Road at 4:13 a.m. Crews were closing in on extinguishing the fire around 9 a.m., fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but an alert sent by the Napa County Sheriff's Office at 6 a.m. said power lines had fallen. The road was closed earlier this morning but officials planned to reopen one lane by 7 a.m., according to the alert.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.