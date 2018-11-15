A Mount Veeder vegetation fire began early Thursday morning and was deemed under control at a half acre.
Cal Fire-Napa County Fire were called to the 4500 block of Dry Creek Road at 4:13 a.m. Crews were closing in on extinguishing the fire around 9 a.m., fire officials said.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but an alert sent by the Napa County Sheriff's Office at 6 a.m. said power lines had fallen. The road was closed earlier this morning but officials planned to reopen one lane by 7 a.m., according to the alert.