Ken Van Oeveren, a Mount Veeder resident and longtime volunteer firefighter, waited five years for a new kidney.
Now he’s being honored for the second year in a row at the Golden Gate Relay road race, which starts May 4 and winds from the Napa Valley to Santa Cruz. Nonprofit Organs R Us organizes the run, with hopes to promote organ donation.
Nearly 15.5 million Californians have registered to donate their organs, according to Donate Life California, a nonprofit created by the state. More than 23,000 of the 114,000 Americans waiting for an organ live in California, and most of those people need kidneys, according to the nonprofit.
Van Oeveren, 72, feels his work at the Dry Creek-Lokoya Volunteer Fire Department helped him get a kidney. It’s hard to get an organ donation at his age, Van Oeveren said, but his job at the fire department pushed him to exercise regularly and keep his heart in good shape. He’s been with the department for 15 years, with six of those years spent as assistant chief.
“I actually enjoy helping people in the community,” he said. “It gives you a good feeling.”
He got a second chance at life in January, when doctors with the UC, Davis called and woke him during the night to say they may have found an organ match. Van Oeveren said he was nervous as he began packing his hospital bag.
“I wasn’t freaking out,” he said. “But I was really happy that I was going to finally get a kidney.”
Van Oeveren signed up to receive an organ through UC Davis, but he continued to try to find a match on his own in hopes to avoid a length wait. That proved difficult because his firefighter friends worried they would need to keep both kidneys since they work in harsh environments, and his older peers weren’t in good enough health to withstand surgery to remove a kidney.
Van Oeveren underwent dialysis, a life-saving treatment that cleans the blood of patients whose kidneys are failing, for two years after his arthritis medication destroyed his kidney. Three days per week and six hours per session, he received hemodialysis, a physically demanding treatment in which a patient is connected by tubes to a machine that cleans their blood.
Van Oeveren then switched to peritoneal dialysis, a form of dialysis that he found less physically taxing, but the treatment had to be administered every day for 10 days. A cleansing fluid is put in a patient’s body through a catheter in the stomach during peritoneal dialysis, and the stomach acts as a filter for wastes in the body.
Van Oeveren said the transplant has helped him to feel normal, though his anti-rejection medication — which fights the body’s natural inclination to reject a foreign object, such as a new organ — has given him unexpected tremors. He might have to wear a mask whenever he leaves his bedroom or accidentally double tap a key while texting, but he’s happy to be mobile.
He moved from Ohio to California as a high school sophomore and became a volunteer firefighter in Terra Linda as a high school senior, around 1965. He joined the Navy during the Vietnam era, moved to Florida to work in a nuclear power plant, then returned to California later in his career. Van Oeveren studied to become an emergency medical technician while working at the Dry Creek-Lokoya Volunteer Fire Department, and underwent trainings with Cal Fire-Napa County Fire.
Now Van Oeveren has two goals: encourage veterans to join a volunteer fire department, and educate others on his experiences with hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis to help patients make more informed decisions.
Van Oeveren first got involved with the Golden Gate Relay after the relay had to change course and Jeff Shapiro, of Organs R Us, reached out to the Dry Creek-Lokoya Volunteer Fire Department.
That’s also how Karen Crouse, who hosts a stop for the relay in front of her Mount Veeder home, got the Golden Gate Relay bug. The Dry Creek-Lokoya Volunteer Fire Department saved her newly renovated home during the 2017 wildfires and she was happy to help.
Runners of all ages participate and the atmosphere is happy and high-energy, she said. Many have done the race for years, she said, and the fact that so many runners are willing to cover the length of the Bay Area shows passionate people are about the cause.
The Golden Gate Relay makes space for people to talk about organ donors, Crouse said.
“Nobody ever wants to have this conversation about ‘What if?,’ and there are so many people who need organs,” she said.
The relay starts at CrossWalk Community Church on First Street in Napa on Saturday, May 4, and ends up in Santa Cruz the next day, said Darlene Valencia. The church has been involved with the Golden Gate Relay for about 25 years, and has long offered its facilities as a place for runners to shower, rest and eat.
A seat at the all-you-can-eat buffet comes with a suggested donation of $8. CrossWalk hopes to use put any money raised toward its local missions, such as its on-campus food pantry, and remodeling its facilities, Valencia said. The church seeks to remodel parts of its gym, bathroom and locker rooms so it can cook meals and create Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible bathroom and shower space, in hopes to accommodate residents in an emergency.
The church has had members who have both donated and received organs, Valencia said. She said she saw firsthand how a double-lung transplant changed the life of a woman she knew.
The Golden Gate Relay was a good match for CrossWalk, which promotes organ donation, Valencia said.
“So many lives could be saved if people were put down as donors,” she said. “It doesn’t need to be as difficult as it seems.”