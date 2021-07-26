Mount Veeder winery wins Napa County approval

“We all know variances become a bit of a hot-button topic in virtually every application where it is proposed,” Monteverdi said.

The area where the home and barn were located before the Nuns fire makes sense for a building site on a property with slopes, he said.

The Planning Commission approved the project 3-0. Commissioners Dameron, Dave Whitmer and Andrew Mazotti voted “yes,” with Commissioners Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher absent.

“You are the type of folks we ought to be lifting up in this community,” Whitmer told the Potts. “You are a small family wishing to do something miraculous here. It is out of touch and out of reach for many.”

Some people question how the Planning Commission can approve a winery during a drought and in an area that has burned in wildfires, Mazotti said.

“You can find a million reasons to say ‘no’ to things and poke holes,” he said. “But I’m always trying and we as a county and a commission are trying to find a way to say ‘yes’ and help people live out their dream.”

