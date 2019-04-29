A mountain lion was captured outside the Santa Rosa Plaza shopping mall after wandering into downtown before dawn Monday.
Its capture unfolded in front of dozens of downtown workers blocked from getting to their jobs along B Street due to the unusual situation.
"When I got the call early this morning that it was at the mall I was shocked because I know Santa Rosa and that was smack in the middle of everything," said Greg Martinelli, state wildlife lands program manager. "But then the reality set in that we had to act fast and figure out how to best handle this lion situation."
California Fish and Wildlife officers tried four times to hit the mountain lion with tranquilizer darts, missing twice. The fourth dart fired did the job, and the animal finally fell deeply asleep and was picked up for relocation, officials said.
The ordeal ended about 10 a.m. -- just as many mall stores were slated to open.
It lasted more than five hours, starting about 4:30 a.m. when Santa Rosa police was alerted about the lion. Officers spotted it downtown and began tracking it, awaiting the arrival of state animal officers.
The lion spent a fair amount of time outside the mall. At one point before dawn, officers captured it in photos at the mall's front entrance, sitting near the iconic hand statue which many visitors use as a photo prop.
Eventually, the lion -- believed to be about six months old and 40 pounds -- hunkered down in bushes in a plaza planter box along B Street outside of Macy's.
Officers closed B Street to traffic, along the mall, rerouting many drivers heading into downtown. Sidewalks also were closed, forcing a few dozen people going to work or yoga class across from the mall to wait. Officers feared the lion could make a run in that direction, which likely would only take a few seconds for the animal to cross the four lanes.
"The animal was obviously scared but it is still unpredictable so we could not do anything rash or too fast," Santa Rosa police Lt. John Snetsinger said.
"It's unusual. We haven't had a wild animal (downtown) such as a mountain lion before," Snetsinger said as he stood along B Street with officers and downtown workers. "This guy is really out of his element."
"The last time we had a wild animal loose in downtown Santa Rosa was years ago," he added, "when we had a ram loose, but obviously not as potentially dangerous as a mountain lion."
As news spread of the animal's plight more people stopped by the area to see for themselves.
"It is true, a mountain lion?" asked one man on a bicycle who rode up to the police lieutenant.
"It is," Snetsinger answered.
"A mountain lion!" the rider exclaimed before pedaling off.
It was an odd way to start the work week.
"I didn't expect to be late to work due to a mountain lion," said Kharman Aidun, who waited with coworkers along B Street.
One man figured it was an excuse his boss wouldn't buy.
"So there was a mountain lion and I couldn't get to work today," said Matt Defer, trying out the line as he waited on the sidewalk with others.
Workers said they weren't nervous, but surprised and worried for the animal.
"I'm curious where it came from," said Tiffany Parker, another downtown employee. "Maybe we pushed him out of somewhere."
"Obviously it's stressed or hungry," Defer said.
After the mountain lion was hit with the first dart, there appeared to be no movement in the planter for several minutes. The lion then popped up from the bushes and ran for a nearby spot along the outer mall wall.
It continued to run back and forth multiple times before an officer got the second dart into it -- two prior darts missed their mark -- and the animal snoozed deeply enough to be picked up for relocation.
You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707-521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.