A mountain lion was seen Friday morning near an intersection in Yountville, town officials reported in an alert to residents.

The mammal was spotted near Jefferson and Madison streets, at the north end of town two blocks south of Yountville Park, around 6 a.m., the town said in a news release.

While mountain lion sightings are rare, the animals are native to the region and occasionally roam near residential areas, according to Yountville officials.

Residents and visitors are asked to take the following steps:

- Do not approach a mountain lion if you encounter one. Keep a safe distance away and avoid disturbing the animal.

- Stay calm if you encounter a mountain lion, which is more likely to move away if it does not perceive a human as a threat.

- Maintain eye contact and speak calmly. If you see a mountain lion, try to make yourself look larger by raising your arms and standing tall.

- Slowly back away from a mountain lion while keeping an eye on its movements. Do not run or turn your back on the animal.

- Keep children and pets close to you. Do not let them run ahead or play unattended, especially at sunrise and sunset when mountain lions are most active.

- If a mountain lion acts aggressively, make loud noises, shout, and throw objects to deter it from moving closer.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion or has information on its whereabouts is asked to call the Napa County Sheriff’s Office at 707-253-4451. The public also can report sightings to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife through its Wildlife Incident Reporting System at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.

