Mountain Mike's offering free pizza to educators at American Canyon location

Led by local franchise partner and Mountain Mike’s area developer, Santa Rosa-based Chandi Hospitality Group, 14 locations in the North Bay area will offer a free small pizza for carryout to the first 100 educators (preschool through college level) at each location, equating to 1,500 pizzas and approximately $30,000 in donated meals.

“This year has been difficult for all of us, especially our local educators who have gone above and beyond to continue inspiring the students in our communities, which is why we want to say, ‘thank you’ to these unsung heroes this holiday season in true Mountain Mike’s fashion … with pizza!” said Sonu Chandi, president of Chandi Hospitality.