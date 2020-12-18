Mountain Mike's offering free pizza to educators at American Canyon location

Mountain Mike’s Pizza in American Canyon and other Bay Area locations will be offering free pizzas to local educators on Wednesday until 5 p.m.
Led by local franchise partner and Mountain Mike’s area developer, Santa Rosa-based Chandi Hospitality Group, 14 locations in the North Bay area will offer a free small pizza for carryout to the first 100 educators (preschool through college level) at each location, equating to 1,500 pizzas and approximately $30,000 in donated meals.
“This year has been difficult for all of us, especially our local educators who have gone above and beyond to continue inspiring the students in our communities, which is why we want to say, ‘thank you’ to these unsung heroes this holiday season in true Mountain Mike’s fashion … with pizza!” said Sonu Chandi, president of Chandi Hospitality.
The Mountain Mike's in American Canyon is located at 410 Napa Junction Road.
WATCH NOW: SMALLER HOLIDAY GATHERING CAN STILL BE FUN
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
There is some resolution, if not closure, to a deadly Napa crash that left a North Carolina teenager dead and a sister and family devastated.
Popular lifestyles retailer Anthropologie is coming to downtown Napa in the middle of next year, developer Todd Zapolski says.
Napa’s public school system has announced it may have to close another school campus to cope with falling enrollment and the resulting decreas…
Is it permissible to take apart a historic but damaged house — one of the city of Napa’s oldest landmarks — in hopes of saving it?
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
COMMENTARY: What do I have in common with Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed? Beyond the obvious, that is.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.