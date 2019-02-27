On Tuesday, the Mountain Volunteer Fire Department of Calistoga was awarded more than $8,000 worth of life-saving equipment by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The department received a thermal imaging camera that can detect body heat and hot spots in burning buildings, allowing firefighters to quickly locate victims and provide lifesaving assistance.
The camera is valued at $8,160.
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Through the nonprofit, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $40 million to hometown heroes in 48 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $940,000 in California.