The leasing center for The Braydon, Napa's new amenity-rich apartment complex, opened just over a week ago, and the first residents have already signed leases, moved in and are calling the complex west of Soscol Avenue's Auto Row home.
Residents can choose from one, two or three bedroom units from 752 to 1,311 square feet. Lease rates for one bedroom, one bath unit start at $2,384 per month, two bedroom leases start at $2,810 and the three bedroom leases start at $3,253.
According to Zumper, a rental website, the average market-rate rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Napa during May was $2,240.
About 20 of the 282 planned units are done, said Easther Liu, national vice president of marketing for Fairfield Residential.
Fairfield Residential is developing the 7.37-acre housing site, which uses a new mailing address of 791 Vista Tulocay Lane. It is located on the west side of Soscol Avenue, just north of Tulocay Creek, with views of the Napa River.
A website for The Braydon shows photos of the sample apartments and the complex, which will also include a co-working space, gated dog park, pool, courtyard with outdoor dining space and cabanas, fitness center and “social lounge with full kitchen and multiple seating nooks.”
Once completed, a total of nine buildings will contain the almost 300 apartment homes at The Braydon. A leasing center, located next to a roundabout at the middle of the complex, is now open and staffed.
Inside the complex, the size and scope of the project -- one of Napa's largest apartment developments -- is apparent. Chain link fencing wraps around the extensive construction project, which stretches both north and south of the leasing center and the first completed apartment building. The square footage of the apartment housing totals 278,256 square feet.
Napa's Gasser Foundation originally launched the development, which was formerly known as Vista Tulocay Apartments.
The Gasser Foundation agreed to sell the then-Vista Tulocay site to BLT Enterprises for $9 million in 2002, but the sale did not close until 2013 because of flood control and entitlement delays.
Fairfield bought the project from BLT Enterprises in February 2017 for an estimated $34.25 million.
The apartments are near just north of another housing project, the 49-unit Stoddard West apartments for low-income families sponsored by the Gasser Foundation.
Stoddard West previously announced rents will be in the $475-to-$1,300 per month range, depending on the tenants and the number of rooms in the apartment.
Stoddard West, a partnership between Gasser and Burbank Housing of Sonoma County, closed its application list after receiving some 500 applicants.
Liu declined to provide the number of applications Fairfield has received for the Braydon units.