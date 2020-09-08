Movies, music, sports on the table for drive-in events at Napa Valley Expo

Earlier, the Expo estimated it has lost about $1.6 million in revenue it would have garnered from events booked between March and August.

Amid the Expo's deficit and the continuing pandemic, some directors held out hope for some sort of entertainment to draw spectators again, if the various hurdles can be overcome.

“I love the idea; we all need some kind of outlet that's fun and not just sit in our own homes,” said board member Devonna Smith.

Two drive-in movies have been screened in the city of Napa since the pandemic began: "The Sandlot" in May and "Coco" in June. Both films were shown at the South Napa Century Center, whose 12-screen cinema has remained shut down, like nearly 4,600 of the 6,000 film venues in the U.S., according to CNN.com.

This story has been modified since the original posting to update the scope of drive-in entertainment programs proposed at the Napa Valley Expo by Blair Hunt and Adam Epstein.

