Movies, music, sports on the table for drive-in events at Napa Valley Expo

A night at the movies? A baseball game on the big screen? Perhaps even a live music concert?
A trio of proposals is offering a variety of visions for drive-in, socially distanced entertainment at the Napa Valley Expo, the Third Street fairground that has gone dormant since the coronavirus pandemic halted public gatherings nearly six months ago. Directors of the state-owned Expo are reviewing the plans amid financial stress from the cancellation of fairground rentals – and as the window of dry summer weather favorable to outdoor movies, concerts and broadcasts shrinks.
Furthermore, Cal Fire could pre-empt any fairground events by taking over the Expo property as a firefighting staging point, as the agency did during the North Bay firestorms of October 2017, said Expo board president John Dunbar.
“We want to be timely so there is time to execute, and not waste the days that are left while the weather is good,” Dunbar told applicants during the Expo's Aug. 25 board meeting, which was conducted via Zoom teleconference because of county social distancing rules during the pandemic.
With the board's next regular meeting not scheduled until Sept. 22, members held out the possibility of adding a special meeting to give a promoter enough time to organize events before the arrival of winter rains.
First discussed publicly by the Expo board in July, the possibilities for drive-up entertainment came into sharper focus last month as board members heard from the promoters of three potential series – one that would recreate traditional drive-in cinemas; another combining films with sports, music and comedy broadcasts; and a third in which musicians would perform live before a vehicle-bound audience, public health authorities permitting.
What all the proposals have in common is an effort to minimize person-to-person contact as much as possible to lessen the chance of spreading the coronavirus. Spectators would enter the Expo from the Silverado Trail gate and remain in their vehicles, in berths 6 or more feet apart, facing a screen or stage on the Silverado Green. Visitors would be allowed to leave their cars only to visit food trucks or use portable toilets on site.
Proposed by the husband-and-wife team Tony and Julie Morales, the Drive-In Movie Night Series would present two films a night, at 6 and 9 p.m., from Thursday to Sunday. The use of a large LED screen would ensure the picture's visibility in daylight – eliminating the problem of early-evening sun washing out a projector image – and allow for an early showtime convenient for families with young children, Tony Morales told the Expo board.
A plan by Blair Hunt, a local event contractor, and Adam Epstein of Chicago-based Innovation Arts and Entertainment would widen the scope of an Expo venue beyond movies into sporting and concert broadcasts and live events, operating for up to 460 carloads four days a week. The proposal, named Napa Valley Drive-On, is based on the Yarmouth Drive-In, an entertainment series created this summer on Cape Cod in Massachusetts to broadcast rock bands, comedians and Boston Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins games in addition to films.
The third proposal for the Expo was presented by Blue Note Napa, which operates at the historic Napa Valley Opera House on Main Street. The Blue Note plan calls for live music from a stage, before spectators watching from their vehicles, according to the Napa venue's managing director Ken Tesler, who envisioned six to 10 concert dates in September and October.
Sound for Expo performances would be delivered either by FM radio, or through a smartphone app in Blue Note's plan, according to documents filed with the fairground authority.
It was not immediately clear what attendance level would be allowed by state or county health authorities for outdoor, vehicle-based entertainment on the Expo grounds.
Following the Expo board's Aug. 25 meeting, California's new four-level, color-coded rating system for coronavirus spread placed Napa County in the "red" tier for a substantial number of new cases, one step above the "purple" level that forces many business activities outdoors. The red rating allows movie theaters and restaurants to operate indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Orange and yellow ratings allow more people, with 50% capacity the maximum.
The presentation took place amid the cancellation of numerous events and site rentals at the Expo due to the pandemic, which has left a large hole in the Expo's finances. The authority reported a $488,770 decline in its assets and $381,293 increase in liabilities from a year ago. Cash reserves have dropped to $53,191, down $344,338 from the 2019 level.
Since California imposed a stay-at-home order March 20 as the coronavirus emergency took hold, the only public activity at the Expo has been the rental of spaces in its RV park, which resumed in June with new social distancing rules. The BottleRock music festival, whose production company is paying the Expo $8 million over 10 years, was first postponed from May to October and then canceled, and this month's Town & Country Fair also was shelved except for its Junior Livestock Auction, which was conducted online.
Earlier, the Expo estimated it has lost about $1.6 million in revenue it would have garnered from events booked between March and August.
Amid the Expo's deficit and the continuing pandemic, some directors held out hope for some sort of entertainment to draw spectators again, if the various hurdles can be overcome.
“I love the idea; we all need some kind of outlet that's fun and not just sit in our own homes,” said board member Devonna Smith.
Two drive-in movies have been screened in the city of Napa since the pandemic began: "The Sandlot" in May and "Coco" in June. Both films were shown at the South Napa Century Center, whose 12-screen cinema has remained shut down, like nearly 4,600 of the 6,000 film venues in the U.S., according to CNN.com.
This story has been modified since the original posting to update the scope of drive-in entertainment programs proposed at the Napa Valley Expo by Blair Hunt and Adam Epstein.
