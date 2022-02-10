Mr. Monopoly spotted in Napa: Napa Valley version of board game in the works

A longtime celebrity made an appearance Wednesday afternoon in downtown Napa — a tycoon who’s known for big bucks and his extensive collection of properties.

Mr. Monopoly.

Standing more than 7 feet tall, wearing a black tuxedo, white gloves, top hat, and sporting a jumbo-sized white mustache, Mr. Monopoly was in town to announce his newest venture: Monopoly, Napa Valley Edition. The board game will feature “iconic area landmarks” said a news release from the game producer Top Trumps Inc.

“We’re really proud to be included,” in the Monopoly brand, said Visit Napa Valley President and CEO Linsey Gallagher.

“It gives us a chance to tell a great Napa Valley story in a fun and family-friendly way,” she said. “This is an iconic game and linking that with iconic Napa Valley in a little bit of an unexpected way is going to be a lot of fun.”

And besides, she added, “It’s fun to have something to focus on that’s not fire or pandemic related.”

At a news conference at the Visit Napa Valley welcome center, Jennifer Tripsea of Top Trumps Inc. explained that local companies, nonprofits, places of interest and other “icons” will be solicited to “buy” squares and be featured on the game board. The cost to be included was not announced.

Top Trumps Inc., based in Rhode Island, will produce the game under a license from Hasbro. The company is not related to Donald Trump, said a representative.

Between 15,000 to 20,000 Napa Valley Monopoly games will be produced. They should sell for about $39.99, said Tripsea, hopefully at stores in Napa Valley and northern California region. The game will be released in October.

Some things about Napa Valley Monopoly will look familiar. The traditional corner spaces such as Go, Jail, and Free Parking, remain the same, said Tripsea. Classic game pieces like the shoe, ship, thimble and top hat will be included. Monopoly money is still Monopoly money.

Mr. Monopoly also greeted fans in downtown Napa during his visit.

He posed for photos by the “Welcome to Napa Valley” sign. He posed for photos by the "Angels of Freedom” lighted artwork. He sat down on a bench with two men from Florida and shook their hands.

Walking down First Street, he quickly drew attention.

“Is that … Mr. Monopoly?” one couple asked.

“Can I take a selfie?” asked a woman.

“How rich are you?” called out a valet at the Archer Napa hotel.

A driver with children in the car pulled over to wave at Mr. Monopoly. Even a police car slowed down as the cartoon character walked by.

Inside the Archer hotel, Mr. Monopoly gamely took more photos with fans.

What should be on the Napa Valley Monopoly game? The producer of the new Napa Valley Monopoly game wants ideas for local places/icons/businesses to be featured on the game board. Send ideas to napavalley@toptrumps.com before March 1.

Not everyone wanted a photo with the character, whose real name is said to be Rich Uncle Pennybags. Two visitors from Vallejo declined to join him.

“He’s scary,” said one visitor, half-jokingly.

During his walkabout, Mr. Monopoly gave multiple thumbs-up signs, waved, and gestured amiably. However, he remained silent, letting his presence speak for itself. Tripsea helped guide Mr. Monopoly, as he was not wearing his traditional monocle eyepiece and likely could not see very clearly.

Some locals may recall that this isn’t the first Napa Valley edition of Monopoly. Back in the 1990s, a similar game was produced by a different company.

Today, that game can be bought on eBay for between $5 and $79.99.

The history of Monopoly dates back to 1935 when the game was patented and Parker Brothers began marketing the game. The game was originally based on the streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

According to the Library of Congress, Monopoly “has been translated into 37 languages and evolved into over 200 licensed and localized editions for 103 countries across the world.”

More than 250 million sets of Monopoly had been sold since its invention “and the game had been played by over half a billion people making it possibly the most popular board game in the world.”

