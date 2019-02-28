A hillside gave way Wednesday evening, destroying a shed and just missing a house before burying rural Redwood Road with rock, trees and mud about two miles west of Napa city limits.
Motorists face having to take a 15-mile detour for at least through Friday while the county mounts a cleanup effort.
This is the only major rural road casualty from the drenching rains that hit Napa County this week. Nearby Mount Veeder received 12 inches of rain over the last seven days.
The slide took place at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and extended 60 to 80 feet down a slope at a width of about 80 feet, county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said on Thursday. The materials amid the muddy mix are a mixed bag.
“It was a person’s driveway, so it also includes a shed,” Lederer said. “At the top of the slide - it hasn’t come all the way down to the road but it’s on the slide- is a person’s boat.”
The slide missed hitting a house. At this point, Lederer said Thursday morning, it looks like the house is far enough back from the slide to be O.K. The county was evaluating whether the house will have to be evacuated.
No one was injured, Lederer said. No one was driving on lightly traveled Redwood Road at the time to be hit by the slide.
“We were fortunate,” Lederer said. “We don’t really know how quickly it went. It might have moved slowly enough that a driver could have seen it and avoided it. We’re glad no one was underneath it when it happened.”
Until cleanup is complete, people traveling beyond the slide to the Mount Veeder area will have a long detour. They must go up Dry Creek Road, then take Mount Veeder Road back to Redwood Road.
That’s a 15-mile detour on narrow, winding roads for someone wanting to reach the area just beyond the slide. Visitors to the The Hess Collection Winery and Mont La Salle Christian Brothers retreat center would have to take this route.
A post on The Hess Collection Winery Facebook page said the estate was closed Thursday because of the road closure, with the potential to be closed additional days. People can check the website for updates.
Redwood Road as of Thursday morning was closed to through traffic at Browns Valley Road in the city of Napa and at Mount Veeder Road, but people who lived beyond the closure points could pass, Lederer said.
The Mount Veeder area was previously hit hard by the January and February 2017 storms. Lederer said a major slide on Redwood Road from those storms cost about $60,000 to remove. The latest slide is smaller, so he expects the cleanup to cost less.
Other slides during the 2017 storms caused segments of Mount Veeder roads to slip, breaking up pavement. Currently, narrow, two-lane Mount Veeder Road has two short sections down to one lane, still awaiting permanent repairs.
Lederer said this part of the Mayacamas Mountains has always been prone to slides.
“I think it’s the steepness,” he said. “I think it’s the nature of soil and the geology.”