Multi-vehicle collision closes Silverado Trail at Oak Knoll Avenue

A major collision resulted in the closure of Silverado Trail between Oak Knoll Avenue and Yountville Cross Road, Napa County said in a Nixle alert shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.
The CHP website said four vehicles were involved in a collision shortly after 3:30 p.m. at 5330 Silverado Trail, with traffic blocked in both directions.
The CHP's website said one person suffered a minor injury.
The county said there was no estimate as to when Silverado would be reopened.
