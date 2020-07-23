Multi-vehicle collision closes Silverado Trail at Oak Knoll Avenue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A major collision resulted in the closure of Silverado Trail between Oak Knoll Avenue and Yountville Cross Road, Napa County said in a Nixle alert shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

The CHP website said four vehicles were involved in a collision shortly after 3:30 p.m. at 5330 Silverado Trail, with traffic blocked in both directions.

The CHP's website said one person suffered a minor injury.

The county said there was no estimate as to when Silverado would be reopened.