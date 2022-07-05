Multiple July Fourth fires linked to illegal fireworks reported in Bay Area

Several fire departments around the Bay Area reported that their crews were fighting multiple fires late Monday and early Tuesday caused by illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Just before midnight, the Vallejo firefighters union reported that crews had responded to multiple fires caused by fireworks across the city.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Oakland Fire posted a tweet that as of 11:59 p.m., crews had fought five vegetation fires caused by fireworks since 5 p.m. The department's tweet included the following: "Call volume overall for fires and medical incidents citywide saw a significant spike. We anticipate a long night ahead and we're ready."

In San Francisco, the fire department posted four fires in a four-minute span that crews were responding to just before midnight, shortly after posting reports of four other fires in the city between 11:22 and 11:34 p.m. Tweets from the department did not specify the causes of the fires.

Firefighters in Contra Costa County reported fighting 30 fires Monday night, with nine confirmed as being caused by fireworks. In a tweet just before midnight, the department posted: "Since the start of the holiday weekend Friday p.m., Con Fire responded to 70 fires, many caused by fireworks."

Included in that total was a 6.5-acre vegetation fire near Bay Point, where witnesses said the fire was started by someone setting off fireworks from a vehicle.