Multiple rollover crashes in the city of Napa on Wednesday

Napa Fire responded to two rollover crashes in the city on Wednesday, with two motorists taken to the hospital with injuries.

At 11:30 a.m., a full-size pickup truck struck a parked car on the 1000 block of Kansas Avenue, causing the pickup to overturn on the street, said Fire Capt. Steve Becker.

The driver was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries, Becker said. The roadway was closed for more than a half-hour for clean-up and vehicle removals.

Both vehicles were totaled, Becker said.

At 7 p.m., a driver lost control of a car on South Jefferson Street at Spruce Street. The vehicle hit a tree and came to rest upside down on the street, Becker said.

The drive was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, he said.

South Jefferson was closed for more than an hour for clean-up, Becker said.