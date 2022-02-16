Multiple small fires reported Tuesday night in Napa, street briefly closed

Police and fire personnel were called out to several small fires in the span of about two hours Tuesday night in the city of Napa, but the source of the fires was not immediately clear.

The exact number of blazes – which were reported to authorities in quick succession starting around 8:45 p.m. – was unknown as of early Wednesday morning. However, Napa Police confirmed responding to fires near Jefferson Street and Pueblo Avenue, California Boulevard and Central Avenue, and near Highway 29’s interchange with Trancas Street and Redwood Road. No injuries were immediately reported.

Napa Police is working with Napa Fire to pursue possible leads into the sources of the fires, according to police Sgt. Brian Donahue, who said all of the blazes were extinguished by fire crews.

One of the fires led to a brief shutdown of Pueblo Avenue between Jefferson and California, he said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

