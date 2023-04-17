The murder trial of Christopher Young, who was arrested after the 2020 fatal shooting of an American Canyon grocery worker, has proceeded into this week from last week, with prosecutors expected to continue arguing their case in the coming days, according to lawyers on both sides of the case.

Young, a Martinez resident charged with killing 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza on Aug. 16, 2020, outside of a Safeway grocery store in American Canyon, is facing a potential life sentence in state prison. Prosecutors have described the killing as retaliation for a police encounter a week earlier at another Safeway in Cordelia, according to previous Register reporting. Young’s defense lawyer, Michael Keeley, has placed the blame for Garza’s death on Young’s friend, Tyler Howell.

Last week, various types of evidence were submitted to the court by both the prosecutors and the defense — surveillance footage, text messages, Facebook messages, forms of fingerprint evidence, among much else — and the prosecution brought in several people to give testimony to the court, according to court documents. That included several members of law enforcement and Howell on Thursday.