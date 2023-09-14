A nonprofit that works to provide musical instruments to local youth is extending its reach wider than ever.

Music Connection wrapped up its annual rental week on Tuesday, leasing out a record 1,180 instruments to Napa students as of Wednesday morning. The nonprofit’s breadth has nearly tripled in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, before which the group was leasing out an average of 350 to 400 instruments annually.

Jennifer Stewart is the executive director of the Napa Velley Education Foundation, Music Connection's parent organization. She said the group has had to “super-size” operations due to increasing interest over the years, but also in response to the closure of the county’s only two music rental stores this past year.

Music Connection found out in March that both Napa Music Supply and Our Pals Music were planning to shutter before the start of the 2023-24 academic year, leaving families who previously rented instruments from either store looking elsewhere.

“We talked to them and found out how many families they were serving,” said Kristin Anderson, the group’s director of programs. “Our goal is to have an instrument for every student in Napa County who needs one.”

The organization was able to do just that this week. Through more than $300,000 in donations, Music Connection purchased the more than 350 instruments that other music stores were supplying, and those instruments have now been leased out to students.

Stewart said that being able to meet the needs of the county is especially important because the majority of students they serve are from lower-income families, and might not be able to look outside of the county for an instrument.

The goal of the nonprofit is to make sure that access to an instrument is not a barrier for any student, regardless of socioeconomic status, who is interested in taking band or orchestra electives at their middle school. Music Connection does this by offering reduced-price rentals to all students, and scholarship price rentals to students who would meet the requirements for free or reduced-price lunch at school.

Seventy-five percent of students who rent through Music Connection pay the scholarship rate, which falls between free and $10 a month, depending on the family’s ability to pay and the instrument they are renting.

There is no cap on the number of scholarship rate instruments Music Connection is able to rent out, and in addition to the reduced fare, the program has a lease-to-own policy that helps all families who might look to purchase an instrument after a few years of renting.

According to project manager Karla Coleman, every dollar spent toward an instrument rental can be carried over to its purchase later on.

Music Connection is able to offer its programs through major sponsors like the Mead Foundation and Notes for Education, in addition to many funders. But the program is also partly self-sufficient, Stewart explained, since families who can afford to pay full price for an instrument rent from Music Connection too.

“We know that some students come in and can’t afford any cost, but then some students can,” Stewart said. “Like my son has a trumpet, and I am paying $30 a month for it.”

Even those students who are able to pay full price for rentals get a below-market-rate deal, however. Coleman said that she is able to keep rental prices 10% to 20% below market value, since the group is able to reuse instruments year after year. They repair and maintain instruments in house, which allows them to keep instruments functional and in good shape for over 20 years in some cases.

The group believes that providing access to instruments has the ability to help students find their place at school — especially those who don’t gravitate toward sports or other common extracurriculars. Music Connection hosts summer camps and other programming, at which Stewart said the benefits of wider access to instruments become clear.

“Especially during our summer camps, we see that there are a lot of students who are traditionally marginalized coming together and finding their place and space,” Stewart said. “That's really important.”

Napa High School students Alexis Lopez and Amy Valladares both rented their first instruments through Music Connection years ago. They now perform together in the Napa High orchestra, and also worked at Music Connection’s camps together this past summer.

Lopez first rented a violin from Music Connection while in elementary school. After a few years, she decided to switch to the viola, which she’s been playing ever since. This year, she’s also renting an alto saxophone through the program and learning how to play it in Napa High's band.

“Music Connection really exposed me to the different kinds of music I could play,” Lopez said.

Valladares, who plays the violin and saxophone, added that working at Music Connection camps has been a full-circle opportunity.

“Being able to be at the camps, I was able to help younger students who reminded me of myself when I went to these camps, but also, I learned a lot,” Valladares said. “I learned how to be a leader … and a lot of new ways to repair instruments. It was a really good experience.”

In years past, there has often been a 30- to 40-student waitlist for instruments, but this year, Music Connection hopes to eliminate that waitlist, getting instruments into the hands of every student in Napa County who wants one.

“It’s one of those wants that’s really a need,” Stewart said.

She hopes that as the program grows, more students will have the ability to learn how to play instruments.

“Our programs help build up a pipeline so that we have more students who are able to choose band as an elective in middle school and high school,” Stewart said. “Hopefully, as a result, more of the marching bands that you see going down the street are looking more representative of our population in Napa County. That's a big deal for us."

