Mustards Grill closes as employee tests postive for COVID-19

Mustards Grill, a landmark Napa Valley restaurant since it opened in 1983, is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Managing partner Sean Knight said he and Mustard's founder Cyndy Pawlcyn made the decision shortly after learning of the employee's test result on Friday morning. They closed as of 8 a.m. Friday "out of an abundance of caution."

Knight said the employee was asymptomatic and feeling well.

"We're making arrangements for our other employees to be tested and will cover the expenses and their salaries during this time," Knight said. "Our concern is for the community, our customers and above all our staff."

Knight said Mustards Grill currently employs 38 to 40 people, a number that has been reduced by the impact of COVID-19. The restaurant, just north of Yountville, is popularly known as the valley's "deluxe truckstop." It had been serving meals outdoors, following the strict protocols of the shutdown.

"We've been doing everything," Knight said, "taking the temperatures of our guests and staff, getting contract tracing information, following all the precautions."

Knight said they would be posting updates on their website, mustardsgrill.com as well as social media.