The mystery of how the skeleton of a Navy destroyer ended up wasting away for decades in Napa River muck near American Canyon is solved.
Napa resident Bill Clarke, age 95, knows the story of the USS Corry’s fate from his boyhood. He decided to share the tale after reading last week’s article in the Napa Valley Register about the destroyer.
The rusting, hole-ridden hulk is located along the city’s wetlands area near Slaughterhouse Point. How it got there and why appeared to be questions that could no longer be answered with the passing of decades – until Clarke answered them.
His three uncles farmed the Tule ranch along the Napa River during the 1930s. A group of Oakland police officers and a man from Eureka owned the property and used it for hunting and fishing, Clarke said.
“They used to maintain the levee there,” Clarke said. “It was very costly dredging and building it up every year.”
Meanwhile, the 314-foot-long USS Corry had been scrapped at nearby Mare Island Naval Shipyard even though it was only a decade old. The ship was a victim of the 1930 London Naval Treaty that limited the size of the fleets of the major powers.
The Tule ranch landowners decided the remains of a destroyer stripped of its superstructure could be a viable levee buttress. All they had to do was buy the Corry and have it hauled to what would be its final resting place.
“They brought it up at high tide and pushed that thing into the shore there,” Clarke said. “They idea was they wanted to stop the erosion at that point there.”
Clarke, then about 10 years old, didn’t see the Corry arrive at the Tule ranch. But he wasn’t long in going out to climb aboard what amounted to a dream play structure for a kid.
“The first chance I had, I got into a rowboat and rowed down there,” he said. “I had to check it out. On the lower deck, it went all the way through the ship. At that time, you could walk all the way through. Down on the lower part, there were some steel bulkheads.”
Even though the remains of the Corry were hard to reach, some people found their way.
“There were a lot of metal ladders,” Clarke said. “Everybody and their cousin were down there taking the ladders off the thing for their own use.”
Jim Kern is a historian at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum who recently offered a history hike in the American Canyon wetlands about the Corry. Clarke’s story rings true to him.
“It’s from the direct source of someone who was there at the time,” Kern said. “His family lived there and farmed it. It sounds like he has the answer.”
Kern said an Oakland scrap metal company obtained the Corry from the Navy after it had been decommissioned. It’s unclear precisely how the owners of the American Canyon property ended up with it, though some were from Oakland.
“It’s the Oakland connection that intrigues me,” Kern said.
The USS Corry was launched in 1921 and scrapped in 1930, so it missed both World War I and World War II. However, it made a small contribution to the World War II cause, if only indirectly.
Basalt Rock Co. built a Napa River shipyard during the World War II at the site of today’s Napa Pipe property, a few miles north of the destroyer. Clarke said the company needed steel plates and cut the front section off of the Corry.
He hasn’t been out to the Corry for many a year, Clarke said.
At one time, the Corry was more easily accessible by foot. David Davis is among the many who visited it.
“As young man from the age of 9 to 15 years old back in 1969, we walked weekly to the old destroyer,” said Davis, who now lives in Washington. “We hiked from Napa Square and walked from the end of Marla Drive, American Canyon. We played on it and explored the empty rooms. We would fish from the bow second level.”
Today, the Corry is still visited by boaters and kayakers.
The USS Corry was named after Lt. Cmdr. William M. Corry, who commanded naval air stations during World War I. The actions that posthumously won him the Medal of Honor came after the war.
Corry and another pilot were involved in a plane crash in October 1920 near Hartford, Connecticut. Thrown from the wreckage, the injured Corry pulled the other officer from the flaming aircraft. Corry died shortly thereafter from burns, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command.
He has had three Navy destroyers named after him, with the one wasting away near American Canyon being the first. A second Corry destroyer was launched in 1941 and was sunk on D-Day. A third Corry destroyer was launched in 1945 and served the Navy until 1981.