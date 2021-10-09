Mystery of missing Napa goats solved: herd finds new home

“Everywhere I go, everything is green,” he said. “It’s always warm. You don’t see any dry grass. I think I made the right decision.”

“I’m glad they are in a nice place,” Sellick said of the goats. Hopefully, his “girls” are getting some of that special sweet cob he fed them. “We don’t want them getting sick and dying.”

It was pure luck that Petrie spotted the goats in American Canyon. He just happened to be driving on Devlin Road on his way out of town, when he recognized his former four-legged neighbors.

While he’s relieved the goats are safe, Petrie still has some concerns.

“To go from a nice spot in Napa on a farm to the refuse station (with) trucks roaring by … it’s not a very nice environment,” he said. “They’re no longer pets; they’re just goats. That’s what it’s come down to.”

Kelley said he wants readers to know the goats have a good home. Anyone can visit, he said. The goats are currently in a fenced area close to the entrance of 889A Devlin Road.

In fact, the animals are already responsible for one unexpected benefit.

“They’re providing a calming atmosphere for commuters in the afternoon,” Kelley said.