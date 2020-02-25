Mystery over cemetery murders sparks fear and rumors in California town

"We're receiving some of the same information that you are, that it's gang related, that it's cartel related," Bianco said. "We're looking into all of that."

The sheriff didn't answer questions about how the men were killed, whether a weapon was used or how they were found. Autopsies were completed Monday, but coroner officials referred questions to homicide investigators. The investigator on the case, Alberto Loureiro, declined to speak to a Times reporter about the details.

Asked if the men were murdered "execution style" during the press conference, Sheriff Bianco said: "You could get into semantics of what you would call it but it certainly seems that way."

No motive has been established for the killings. But that hasn't stopped rumors from flowing in town.

The grave the men had been visiting belonged to a man who had met a violent end just months before, more than 1,700 miles away in central Mexico. Hernandez Castañeda had been tortured and murdered near the highlands of Opopeo, Michoacán while on his way to visit family for the holidays.

On December 18, he was driving a white Range Rover to his family's home in Turicato, Michoacan, a town dominated by a strong cartel presence, according to Mexican news reports.