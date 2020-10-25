NAACP logo added to downtown Napa Mill mosaic designed with historical Ku Klux Klan scene

The emblem of one of America’s most established civil rights groups has been added to a downtown Napa artwork whose depiction of Ku Klux Klan activity in the 1930s has drawn increasing attention amid protests against racial intolerance.
At the Historic Napa Mill, the mosaic lining a two-tiered waterfall fountain now carries at its upper right-hand corner the logo of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The circular blue logo, which includes an image of a scale symbolizing equal justice, overlays an area of the artwork that had included an image of hooded Klansmen facing a burning cross until Napa Mill management had that section of the mosaic covered in black tape earlier this year.
The NAACP label obscures, but does appear to fully efface, the KKK scene, in which flames and the outlines of a few hoods remain visible at the right edge of the fountain backdrop.
Changes to the art installation by Alan Shepp were completed in late August, according to Sara Brooks, general manager for the Napa River Inn, the main tenant of the Napa Mill hotel and restaurant complex at the south end of downtown Main Street by the Napa River. Attempts to contact Shepp were unsuccessful.
The addition of the NAACP emblem recasts a portion of the Napa historical tableau that had grown contentious since the artwork’s unveiling in 2005. Shepp has maintained that his mosaic is intended to reflect the darker as well as prouder aspects of the Napa Valley’s past, including the devastation inflicted by smallpox on Native Americans and the fire that destroyed much of Napa’s Chinatown in the early 20th century.
The Napa Mill website described the cross-burning image as a symbol of KKK rallies that took place in 1934 outside Yountville and in 1935 near Napa, where White supremacists spoke out against Black people and those of Mexican and Chinese descent, as well as Roman Catholics and Jews. “By bringing the past to light, Alan Shepp’s mosaic fountain will help create a more hopeful future,” read a plaque mounted next to Shepp’s mosaic.
Such frankness had the support of the Napa Mill’s developer Harry Price, who died in 2019. “That’s an artist; they push society to take an honest look at unpleasant things,” he told the Napa Valley Register after the mosaic’s unveiling.
However, the tide turned this summer in the wake of nationwide protests sparked by the May 25 of George Floyd, a Black man who died during an arrest by Minneapolis police. In late June, Shepp entered talks with the NAACP’s Vallejo office about creating an alternative to the Klan scene in the mural, and the image was concealed with black tape during the search for a less polarizing alternative, the Napa Mill said at the time.
While most visitors have accepted the KKK scene as a historical account and not a glorification of racism, “I think this is a new aspect that has emerged recently, that fear of glorification,” Melodie Hilton, a public relations consultant to the Napa River Inn, said in July.
Representatives of the NAACP had previously viewed Shepp’s artwork in 2017 and turned down the owner’s offer to remove that portion of the mosaic, according to the Napa Mill.
