NAACP logo added to downtown Napa Mill mosaic designed with historical Ku Klux Klan scene

The addition of the NAACP emblem recasts a portion of the Napa historical tableau that had grown contentious since the artwork’s unveiling in 2005. Shepp has maintained that his mosaic is intended to reflect the darker as well as prouder aspects of the Napa Valley’s past, including the devastation inflicted by smallpox on Native Americans and the fire that destroyed much of Napa’s Chinatown in the early 20th century.

The Napa Mill website described the cross-burning image as a symbol of KKK rallies that took place in 1934 outside Yountville and in 1935 near Napa, where White supremacists spoke out against Black people and those of Mexican and Chinese descent, as well as Roman Catholics and Jews. “By bringing the past to light, Alan Shepp’s mosaic fountain will help create a more hopeful future,” read a plaque mounted next to Shepp’s mosaic.

Such frankness had the support of the Napa Mill’s developer Harry Price, who died in 2019. “That’s an artist; they push society to take an honest look at unpleasant things,” he told the Napa Valley Register after the mosaic’s unveiling.