NakedWines.com to pay $650,000 after Napa, other counties file lawsuit

Napa-based NakedWines.com will pay $650,000 to settle a consumer protection lawsuit by five California counties – including Napa County – over the online wine seller’s subscription practices.

The settlement, announced in a news release Thursday from the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley, will cover civil penalties and investigative costs from the suit, which alleged NakedWines broke a state law requiring companies to clearly spell out recurring monthly charges and allow customers to easily cancel subscriptions.

The complaint was filed in San Diego County and was joined by district attorneys in Napa, Sonoma, Alameda and Shasta counties.

District attorneys targeted two NakedWines membership programs with automatic renewals. One, Wine Angel, had customers pay $40 monthly into accounts, from which they drew funds to buy from a variety of producers. Another service, Wine Genie, had buyers pay a monthly fee for wine shipments.

The complaint alleged that NakedWines failed to follow the state’s Automatic Renewal Law requiring it to disclose recurring charges before purchase, and mandating a simple online method to end a subscription and stop payment.

“My office is committed to enforcing consumer protection laws,” Haley said in the Napa County statement. “The Automatic Renewal Law exists to ensure that consumers understand that they may be agreeing to months or years of recurring charges.

“Wine clubs have grown into a popular way for customers to receive regular shipments of wine. If these clubs charge customers on an automatically renewing basis, they must comply with the Automatic Renewal Law.”

NakedWines cooperated with the investigation and has moved to improve its disclosures and sign-up processes, the county said.

In addition to the six-figure penalty against NakedWines, Californians who have subscribed to Wine Angel or Wine Genie since April 2017 may be entitled to full refunds by making a written request to the company.

From the NakedWines.com home page, directions for ending a wine subscription are viewable by clicking the Terms and Conditions link, then clicking the link for “Naked Angels” – “angels” being the company’s term for the subscribers it says support a symbiotic connection between consumers and winemakers partnering with the company.

A paragraph on that page instructs customers wanting to opt out of their memberships to visit their account page, call a certain toll-free number or send a message to an email address.

Founded in 2008 in Great Britain, NakedWines delivers wine to members there as well as the U.S. and Australia. The company has been headquartered since 2018 at the South Napa Century Center on Gasser Drive, a dining, retail and office complex that also includes the Century Napa Valley movie theater and the KVON-AM and KVYN-FM studios.