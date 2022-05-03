Napa abortion rights supporters protest potential overturning of Roe v. Wade

Some 60 abortion-rights supporters gathered, chanted, and shared personal stories Tuesday evening by the steps of the historic Napa County Courthouse, in one of many rallies called nationwide to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's potential overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion across the country. Activists called for local protests on Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time, after a draft ruling of the high court voiding Roe v. Wade was leaked to the Politico website Monday night.
Howard Yune, Register
Holding up signs emblazoned with messages like "A WOMAN'S RIGHT" and "MIND YOUR OWN UTERUS," supporters of abortion rights on Tuesday gathered outside the historic Napa County Courthouse to protest a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. The draft was leaked to the news website Politico and published Monday night, leading the group Women's March to call on its allies to hold protests Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time.
Howard Yune, Register
The roughly 60 people attending a downtown Napa rally in support of abortion rights ranged from school-age children and teenagers to older women, some of whom shared their stories of the difficulty in getting an abortion in the years before the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision legalized the practice in 1973. The gathering was inspired by a nationwide call by the Women's March group to hold protests in response to a leaked, preliminary Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to impose outright bans.
Howard Yune, Register
Sign holders and speakers at Tuesday's Napa rally in support of abortion rights called a draft Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision a threat not only to abortion access, but to women's autonomy over their bodies. The protest was one of many to take place Tuesday evening in response to a leak of the draft ruling to Politico late Monday.
The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade decision gave rise to nationwide protests – including a gathering of abortion rights supporters in downtown Napa.
Holding aloft signs emblazoned with messages like “A WOMAN’S RIGHT” and “HELL NO, I WON’T GO BACK!”, some 60 people gathered outside the historic Napa County Courthouse early Tuesday evening to protest the potential rollback of abortion access in much of the country. The rally was one of numerous gatherings in response to a draft opinion – published by the Politico website Monday night – from the Supreme Court overturning its 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Between rounds of chants like “They say no choice! We say pro-choice!” in front of the courthouse steps on Brown Street, a succession of speakers – from teenagers to gray-haired women who came of age before Roe v. Wade – urged allies to vote for candidates supporting abortion rights and resist politicians seeking the end of legal abortion.
“They don’t win if you don’t quit,” said Lisa Seran, a speaker at the Napa rally, which local residents organized and promoted on social media and text messages within hours. “If you don’t think abortion won’t be an issue at the polls in November, wait and see.”
California's governor and top legislative leaders want to add abortion protections to the state's constitution. Their comments came just hours after Politico published a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court. The opinion indicated a majority of justices support overturning the decision that stops states from banning abortions. If that happens, abortion rights groups say at least 26 states are likely to restrict or ban the procedure. Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a sanctuary for people from other states seeking abortions. Adding abortion protections to the state's constitution would make it much harder for future lawmakers to repeal them.
Small rallies also were held in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other California cities. In Los Angeles, about 30 people gathered outside a federal courthouse to chant: “No more shame, no more silence. Forced motherhood is fascist violence.”
In Washington, D.C., around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the vast majority calling for continued federal protection for abortion rights.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
Photos: Crowd protests at Supreme Court after draft opinion on abortion leaked
Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.
Former Napa Police Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz resigned in July 2021 during an internal investigation into him and just before another investigation into alleged mishandling of drugs and money seized during arrest.
Some 60 abortion-rights supporters gathered, chanted, and shared personal stories Tuesday evening by the steps of the historic Napa County Courthouse, in one of many rallies called nationwide to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's potential overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion across the country. Activists called for local protests on Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time, after a draft ruling of the high court voiding Roe v. Wade was leaked to the Politico website Monday night.
Holding up signs emblazoned with messages like "A WOMAN'S RIGHT" and "MIND YOUR OWN UTERUS," supporters of abortion rights on Tuesday gathered outside the historic Napa County Courthouse to protest a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. The draft was leaked to the news website Politico and published Monday night, leading the group Women's March to call on its allies to hold protests Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time.
The roughly 60 people attending a downtown Napa rally in support of abortion rights ranged from school-age children and teenagers to older women, some of whom shared their stories of the difficulty in getting an abortion in the years before the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision legalized the practice in 1973. The gathering was inspired by a nationwide call by the Women's March group to hold protests in response to a leaked, preliminary Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to impose outright bans.
Sign holders and speakers at Tuesday's Napa rally in support of abortion rights called a draft Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision a threat not only to abortion access, but to women's autonomy over their bodies. The protest was one of many to take place Tuesday evening in response to a leak of the draft ruling to Politico late Monday.