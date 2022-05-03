Napa abortion rights supporters protest potential overturning of Roe v. Wade

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade decision gave rise to nationwide protests – including a gathering of abortion rights supporters in downtown Napa.

Holding aloft signs emblazoned with messages like “A WOMAN’S RIGHT” and “HELL NO, I WON’T GO BACK!”, some 60 people gathered outside the historic Napa County Courthouse early Tuesday evening to protest the potential rollback of abortion access in much of the country. The rally was one of numerous gatherings in response to a draft opinion – published by the Politico website Monday night – from the Supreme Court overturning its 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

Between rounds of chants like “They say no choice! We say pro-choice!” in front of the courthouse steps on Brown Street, a succession of speakers – from teenagers to gray-haired women who came of age before Roe v. Wade – urged allies to vote for candidates supporting abortion rights and resist politicians seeking the end of legal abortion.

“They don’t win if you don’t quit,” said Lisa Seran, a speaker at the Napa rally, which local residents organized and promoted on social media and text messages within hours. “If you don’t think abortion won’t be an issue at the polls in November, wait and see.”

California leaders vow to protect abortion in constitution California's governor and top legislative leaders want to add abortion protections to the state's constitution. Their comments came just hours after Politico published a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court. The opinion indicated a majority of justices support overturning the decision that stops states from banning abortions. If that happens, abortion rights groups say at least 26 states are likely to restrict or ban the procedure. Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a sanctuary for people from other states seeking abortions. Adding abortion protections to the state's constitution would make it much harder for future lawmakers to repeal them.

Small rallies also were held in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other California cities. In Los Angeles, about 30 people gathered outside a federal courthouse to chant: “No more shame, no more silence. Forced motherhood is fascist violence.”

In Washington, D.C., around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the vast majority calling for continued federal protection for abortion rights.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

