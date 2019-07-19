The Napa City Clerk is accepting applications from Napa residents for a total of nine openings; two to serve on the Bicycle and Trails Advisory Commission; two to serve on the Community Development Block Grant Citizens’ Committee, two to serve on Parks, Recreation and Trees Advisory Commission, three to serve on the Senior Advisory Commission.
Applications are available online for submission at cityofnapa.org and choose Boards Commissions & Committees from the City Clerk’s Page. Please submit application by p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
The Bicycle and Trails Advisory Commission advisory to City Council and to the City’s Public Works Department on matters regarding bicycle transportation and bicycle and trail issues.
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Citizens’ Committee is advisory to City Council on matters regarding the assessment, planning, development, implementation and amendment of programs under the Community Development Block Grant program, a grant program to assist low and moderate income residents administered by the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The Parks, Recreation and Tree Advisory Commission is advisory to City Council and the Parks and Recreation Services Director on matters affecting the acquisition, development and maintenance of parks within the city; public recreation; cultural activities of public interest; matters affecting development of privately and publicly landscaped areas within the city; and matters related to trees, tree preservation and arboriculture, including the review of city tree ordinances, policies and programs.
The Senior Advisory Commission makes recommendations to the City Council and the Parks and Recreation Services Director on matters regarding services, facility use, and recreational activities at the Napa Senior Center, as well as, establishes short and long term goals for senior programs.
For more information, including requirements for the positions, contact Tiffany Carranza, City Clerk, at (707) 257-9503 or via email at clerk@cityofnapa.org