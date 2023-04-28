A Napa activist who co-founded the Rise Up Napa movement died Wednesday morning in a car-train collision in Fairfield, authorities have confirmed.

Jennifer Simi, 53, died in the wreck, according to Fairfield Police and the Solano County Coroner’s Office.

The collision occurred at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on a track owned by Union Pacific Railroad, and involved an Amtrak train on the Capitol Corridor service heading northeast from San Jose to Sacramento, according to Kelly Just, an Amtrak spokesperson.

Train 524 on the Capitol Corridor struck a vehicle that was obstructing the track, and that vehicle in turn struck a second vehicle, she said Friday. It was not immediately clear which vehicle Simi was in at the time of the collision.

Several other people were hospitalized after the crash with injuries ranging from major to moderate, CBS affiliate KOVR-TV of Sacramento reported.

No injuries were reported among the train crew or the estimated 120 passengers, according to Just.

The wreck occurred at East Tabor Road and Railroad Avenue, and caused closures of both roads that lasted several hours, police said in a news release. The Amtrak train was delayed by nearly three hours, Just said.

Simi rose to local prominence in the Napa Valley in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2016 election as president, which led her and three others to form Rise Up Napa in response to what they described as a rising threat of racism and intolerance.

“We have a president who doesn’t represent our beliefs,” she told the Napa Valley Register during a December 2016 march Rise Up Napa organized in downtown Napa against the then president-elect. “I realized complacency is no longer an option. We have to get off our couches and out of our houses and organize to stand up for what we believe. This is not politics as usual.”

Simi also was a member of the Napa chapters of the anti-gun-violence group Moms Demand Action, Indivisible and the Rock the Congress political action committee, according to Ermilita Bruce Gulliksen, a friend, neighbor and fellow Rise Up Napa co-founder.

A pair of attacks that killed Napa County residents – the March 2018 Pathway Home shooting in Yountville and a mass shooting that November in Thousand Oaks in which the Napa native Alaina Housley and 12 others died – moved Simi to urge quicker action against “the onslaught of gun violence … in our community and in our country,” she said during the Rock the Ride benefit in 2019 to fundraise for groups battling gun violence.

Lilea Heine, a former neighbor of Simi’s in Browns Valley and the executive director of First 5 Napa Valley, recalled the support Simi lent her and others involved in Rise Up Napa and Moms Demand Action.

“She was so comforting, reminding me of our work to shape the world we want for our kids and for our community,” said Heine, who first came to know Simi when both were serving as volunteer escorts for Planned Parenthood clinic visitors. “She was a great comfort during our time (together).” (Heine is a member of the Napa Valley Register’s editorial board.)

Later Thursday, Bruce Gulliksen reflected on the loss not only of a comrade-in-arms in political activism, but also of a neighbor and loyal friend.

“She was so personable. She would just know you from the first time you met her; she’d find something you had and find something to connect with you,” she said of Simi. “She was just beaming positivity; she was always a great relationship kind of a person.

“I’m still in shock,” said Bruce Gulliksen. “Everyone who knows her is still in shock. She was gone too soon. She had so much life to live.”

Simi leaves behind her husband, daughter and son, along with her parents and two sisters, according to Bruce Gulliksen.

