Napa ag employers worry about financial impact of expanded workers' compensation benefits

“It is not in the interest of anybody for a small business to potentially go bankrupt, but we certainly don’t want to have individuals destitute because of unpaid medical bills,” she said. “We have to figure out how equitably share the cost of the pandemic.”

Though there are ways employers can rebut claims – through witnesses, documentation or otherwise that could prove the illness was not contracted in the workplace – Klobas called the rebuttal process “an uphill battle” for employers. Though he would not comment on what an appropriate alternative measure to protect workers would be, he said the state’s legislature should play a role in determining the proper course of action for businesses and their employees.

“This is going to require a much larger conversation about how to deal with this,” Klobas said, adding it would be one to which he hoped NCFB as well as the California Farm Bureau could contribute. “Whenever the Legislature reconvenes, it needs to be part of a larger conversation about what this looks like in the long term. We understand that there’s time pressure here, but want to balance all of the interests in this unprecedented time.”

