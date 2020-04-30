Napa agency launches emergency child care program for essential workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Community Resources for Children has launched an emergency child care program to support essential workers.

Families needing child care can now apply for emergency child care in Napa County and some will qualify for subsidized care thanks to support from the California Department of Education.

With the support of Napa Valley Vintners, Napa Valley COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster) and Travis Credit Union, child care providers who remain open are receiving wrap-around support ranging from stipends, sanitation supplies, one-to-one access to a quality coach, access to governmental financial assistance, and other resources to strengthen their ability to remain open.

“Thanks to our tight-knit community and the COAD we were able to mobilize quickly with a plan that meets the needs of our community,” said Erika Lubensky, executive director of Community Resources for Children. “Thanks to the generosity of funders we were able to ensure that child care providers who remain open have access to support”.