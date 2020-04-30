Napa agency launches emergency child care program for essential workers

Erika Lubensky

Erika Lubensky is the executive director of Community Resources for Children.

Community Resources for Children has launched an emergency child care program to support essential workers.

Families needing child care can now apply for emergency child care in Napa County and some will qualify for subsidized care thanks to support from the California Department of Education.

With the support of Napa Valley Vintners, Napa Valley COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster) and Travis Credit Union, child care providers who remain open are receiving wrap-around support ranging from stipends, sanitation supplies, one-to-one access to a quality coach, access to governmental financial assistance, and other resources to strengthen their ability to remain open.

“Thanks to our tight-knit community and the COAD we were able to mobilize quickly with a plan that meets the needs of our community,” said Erika Lubensky, executive director of Community Resources for Children. “Thanks to the generosity of funders we were able to ensure that child care providers who remain open have access to support”.

Many of the child care providers who have remained open are long-time Napa establishments operating licensed child care businesses out of their own homes. CRC is supporting them by providing stipends through an emergency fund; many have had to cut back enrollment and have seen their costs of sanitation and cleaning supplies sky-rocket. There is more help on its way: First 5 Napa County is providing supplies that should become available for pick-up in the coming weeks.

Essential workers needing child care should visit crcnapa.org/find-childcare/

