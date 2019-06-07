The Napa Valley Transportation Authority, operators of Vine transit, along with Santa Rosa City Bus, and Sonoma County Transit were awarded the 2019 Bay Area Metro (Grand) Award by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission for their role in the evacuations of residents and visitors during the 2017 firestorms.
The NVTA was recognized for coordinating with other Napa Valley emergency services agencies and balancing the mobilization of those in need of immediate evacuation while maintaining limited bus service.
The award was accepted on behalf of the agency and its staff by NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller, Vine Transit Manager Matthew Wilcox and Transdev staff members Cheryl Drake, Charlene Hicks, and driver Marcos Perdomo.
A short video about the agencies' role in the firestorm evacuations can be found at: https://bit.ly/2ZbcIPl