Napa may be far better known for its vineyard environs than in its connectivity, but an internet analysis firm rates the city above the state median for online speeds and access.
Ninety-two percent of city residents have at least two providers of fixed-line internet service to choose from, and Napa’s average download speed of 41.02 megabits per second is 52.4 percent faster than the California average, according to a report published by BroadbandNow.
The local download average of 41.02 megabits per second was well ahead of the state total, although just 0.7 percent above the nationwide average speed, the report stated. Download speeds were calculated from more than 64,000 speed tests in the Napa area over a one-year period that ended in October, according to BroadbandNow.
Authors of the study also gave Napa a favorable mark for the availability of internet providers, with all but 0.01 percent of residents having at least three options, including companies providing wireless online service to homes and businesses. By comparison, only 55.7 percent of customers in California are within reach of three or more providers, and 58.1 percent of customers nationwide.
Comcast Corp. and AT&T are the dominant fixed-line services, reaching 93.3 and 96.7 percent of Napa customers, respectively, with Sonic.net reaching 16.6 percent. Overall, 10 companies serve residential users in the city and 15 cater to business customers.
Overall, the BroadbandNow report rates Napa the 67th most connected of California’s 482 cities and towns – ahead of American Canyon and Fairfield, but trailing Yountville and the city of Sonoma – and 845th out of 28,868 U.S. cities.
Average residential download speeds in Napa measured 56.6 mbps for Comcast customers with cable-based internet service, according to the study. Among those providing internet through DSL systems using telephone lines, average speeds were 12.9 mbps using AT&T and 11.8 mbps for Sonic.net connections.