Napa Airport Commission wary about Oat Hill housing

American Canyon has taken a different view from the Airport Land Use Commission on the proposed Oat Hill development. A project environmental report found the homes wouldn’t be under flight paths for normal operations and wouldn’t obstruct flight paths.

The city and Hess officials made the argument that the Napa County Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan — last updated in 1999 — is outdated. They said that the part of the proposed Hess project in Zone D shouldn’t be in Zone D.

Several commissioners said they were open to revisiting and updating the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan.

R.H. Hess Development wants to build 291 multifamily homes in two areas of Oat Hill. One parcel at the base of the hill would have 85 units in five three-story multifamily buildings. This part of the development is outside of Zone D.

Another parcel further up the hill would have 206 units in 13 three-story, multifamily buildings. Of these, 51 are in Zone D.

On March 25, the city Planning Commission recommended the City Council adopt an environmental study for the project, make the necessary general plan amendments to allow housing, and approve the project. The City Council has yet to hear the matter.