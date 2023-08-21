A private airplane ran off the runway while landing early Monday afternoon at Napa County Airport, but no injuries were reported, according to authorities.

At about 12:10 p.m., the pilot of a single-engine Cessna T210M reported an electrical problem and returned the plane to the Napa airport, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration. After touchdown, the plane’s landing gear collapsed and the aircraft went off the runway, the FAA said.