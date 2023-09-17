AMERICAN CANYON — Janelle Sellick sees more than an American Canyon public works yard with a stark, two-story building, cracked asphalt and a mishmash of street signs, equipment and machinery.

She envisions a $6 million Napa River Ecology Center where people from all over the region, from children to adults, come to learn about adjacent wetlands. She envisions a community gathering spot.

“You’ve got to put your rose-color glasses on and kind of see through the current conditions of it,” she said.

Sellick is the executive director of the American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation. The nonprofit is teaming with the city on an ecology center that, for now, remains a dream.

Still, things are happening. American Canyon plans to move its maintenance yard to the western part of the former Napa Junction school campus it obtained from the Napa Valley Unified School District.

A deal is being worked out that would have the city lease the existing 2-acre maintenance yard site to the foundation for a dollar a year over 50 years, with extensions possible.

Location is the selling point. Other Napa County cities are near wine country vineyards. American Canyon borders a vast, brackish wetlands world of pickleweed, salt marsh harvest mice, tules, clapper rails, diving ducks, western sandpipers, and a host of other plants and wildlife.

Wetlands are on three sides of the Wetlands Edge Road maintenance yard. Beyond these tidal marshes, the Napa River spreads out to its widest breadth on its 55-mile journey from near Calistoga to San Pablo Bay.

“We’re as much the Napa River as the Napa River that runs through Calistoga,” Sellick said. “It’s important we tie the valley together through this project.”

Sellick recently put on her rose-colored glasses and gave a tour of the maintenance yard, along with City Manager Jason Holley. She looked at what is and described what could be.

She motioned toward that 5,000-square-foot, two-story building, which she described as a “giant garage.” That is to become a place for education and meetings. The dark-green roll-down doors across four bays would be replaced with glass, as would part of the building’s rear.

“Through the development of this property, we want to bring the outdoors and the indoors together,” Sellick said.

A one-story brick structure with underground pumps will remain, given the pumps are still used to bring wastewater to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Sellick wants to turn the top into a viewing platform.

Visitors will also be able to climb to the top of a brushy berm to take in views of the wetlands, the Napa River, and waterways that seem to stretch all the way to a distant Mount Tamalpais.

“We know that one of the reasons this site is so amazing is because of the views and the connection to the watershed,” she said.

Sellick estimates paths along the property go for about three quarters of a mile. They will be added to the miles of adjacent, public wetlands trails that have already proven a draw for American Canyon.

She showed an open space where people could set up tents. That could be the site of Earth Day festivals or wildlife festivals.

“Really the idea is a flexible, community gathering space for nature-based events,” Sellick said.

Other features could be places to create ecology-themed art and to launch kayaks.

And an unwanted maintenance yard would find new life and, if the dream comes true, give American Canyon a unique Napa County attraction. Call that a form of recycling.

“There’s nothing more sustainable than reusing what you already have,” Holley said.

Take off the rose-colored glasses, though, and the reality of the maintenance yard remains. If it's not an eyesore, it’s at least not a feast for the eyes.

Sellick said the foundation has pledges of about $1 million toward the $6 million ecology center. It can build a first phase for $3.5 million.

Already, the planned Napa River Ecology Center is building enthusiasm in some quarters. One backer is the Napa Sierra Club.

Chris Benz of the club said the center "can bring attention to our local wetlands and their importance as a nature-based solution for sea level rise." She called the area "a biodiversity hotspot.”

Mayor Leon Garcia sees a chance for American Canyon to have something special in the ecology center.

"As far as I know of, it's the only center in the North Bay," he said. "It's going to be a great educational opportunity."

American Canyon wants to further improve the wetlands that border the site. Last year, it received $450,000 from the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority to do studies.

For example, the city’s maintenance yard has an emergency wastewater overflow pond. The project will include studying whether this pond can be abandoned and restored as wetlands.

Sellick, during her recent tour of the maintenance yard, climbed to the top of the brush-covered berm. She talked about the Pacific Flyway that brings migrating birds, and the 400 bird species found in the area.

“It’s the most perfect educational opportunity we could provide for the valley,” she said.

For more information, visit napariverecologycenter.org.

