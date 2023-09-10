The Napa Valley Unified School District announced Friday that it will drop its lawsuit against American Canyon.

The district, which runs public schools in American Canyon and the city of Napa, had been sued by the Watson Ranch community's developer in 2022 over a dispute involving school impact fees for residential development. Those two parties resolved their differences in June.

But NVUSD amid that lawsuit sued American Canyon for not collecting the impact fees before issuing Watson Ranch building permits. American Canyon officials said the city had no choice, given prior agreements the Watson Ranch developer had with both the school district and the city.

Both sides voiced their frustration.

“First and foremost, the city of American Canyon is clearly violating the law and prioritizing the needs of developers over the needs of children in the community,” school district Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said in March.

American Canyon City Manager Jason Holley in June said the district’s decision to settle with Watson Ranch developers and still sue American Canyon “defied logic.”

The NVUSD's board of education recently authorized dismissal of the lawsuit against the city.

“The decision was prompted by recent actions of the city, which have adequately addressed the district’s concerns,” the district said in a statement.

In particular, NVUSD pointed to the American Canyon City Council’s Aug. 15 approval of the 216-home Promontory subdivision on 57 acres in Watson Ranch.

“Prior to the issuance of each building permit, the applicant shall provide a receipt or proof of exemption for Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) facility fees,” reads one condition of approval.

Also, American Canyon officials told the district that the city won't issue building permits outside of Watson Ranch before developers prove they've paid school impact fees, the district's news release said.

“Based on these events and representations, the district is pleased to be able to conclude litigation,” the statement reads.

American Canyon officials couldn't be reached for comment early Friday afternoon.

Watson Ranch is a 309-acre project designed to include more than 1,200 homes, a town center in the ruins of a cement plant dating back to the early 1900s, a hotel, parks and amphitheaters.

Most of the land is being developed by American Canyon I LLC. That is the development group that sued the school district over school impact fees after district leaders jettisoned plans for a Watson Ranch elementary school and a second middle school for American Canyon.

Promontory is on the 57 acres of Watson Ranch owned by Newell Family Interests. Newell Family Interests wasn’t involved in the lawsuits.

