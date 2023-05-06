In military lingo a “stand down” means when all service members pause their normal duties and gather for one specific, concentrated task or event, or other important matter.

One local group recently hosted their own version of a stand down – right here in Napa.

More than a dozen nonprofits and other organizations participated on Wednesday in a veteran’s “Stand Down” resource fair at Napa’s American Legion Hall Post 113. It's located at 1240 Pearl St.

“This is what the American Legion is all about,” said post Commander Robin Mueller. By hosting the Stand Down “We're trying to offer everything that a veteran needs,” especially those who are homeless or disadvantaged.

Veterans that visited the Legion Hall on Wednesday could find information about housing, medical care, wellness, legal aid, education, job training, employment, counseling and other services. Oh, and there was a free lunch. Plus free haircuts.

Accompanied by a black golden retriever/Labrador service dog named Gabriel, Napa Valley College Veterans Services Specialist Lynette Cortes attended the Stand Down event.

A veteran herself, Cortes said that it’s important to participate in these kinds of events “to give support and information,” to any veteran that needs it — including those who don’t even realize they are eligible.

“There’s a lot of times where you meet with people that don't think they're a veteran,” for example, those that have served in the Reserves. “Yes, you do have these benefits,” she finds herself explaining to them. “This is what’s available to you.”

Margaret Beaubien and several other volunteers at the Stand Down staffed a table hosted by the Vineyard Trails chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“It's important for us to be here in order to honor our Vietnam veterans who never got the welcome home that they deserved when they came back from the war,” Beaubien said. “It's really to say thank you to that specific group.”

The DAR chapter was giving out Vietnam veteran stickers, magnets and pins along with personal care items such as socks and backpacks.

Beaubien also explained that many veterans leave the service without knowing the full scope of their benefits.

She specifically mentioned the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans and survivors exposed to Agent Orange, burn pits and other toxic substances.

For many of those who might benefit from the act, it’s been 20, 30 or 40 years since their military service.

After so many decades as civilians, “How are they supposed to know what their benefits are?”

Thomas Hildreth, a retired physician, and a veteran, was one of the first visitors to the Stand Down.

“My barber belongs (to the American Legion) and he suggested I come down here to see what goes on and what services are available for veterans,” said Hildreth.

He’d never been to the Napa American Legion, he said. Nor has he ever used the Veterans Administration (VA) medical system.

However, even with private insurance, he’s finding that his costs for prescription drugs have increased dramatically, to as much as $500 per month and higher. Hildreth wondered if as a veteran he might receive better benefits through the VA.

Matt Decker, the executive director of E5 Therapy of Suisun City, attended the Stand Down with a friendly golden retriever service dog named Larson.

His nonprofit provides mental health services to veterans, active duty and their families, all over California, said Decker. The group specializes in canine-assisted therapy.

He explained that when it comes to veterans and mental health, a certain stigma remains.

For many veterans, “if you seek mental health treatment, there's a perceived weakness,” said Decker. “But what we are looking to do is to help people understand that it's not weakness to go get the tools you need to stay in the fight of life, that only the bravest can walk through our doors and get the help they need. So sometimes that can be a hard message to hear, but we've got good people that can help deliver. If veterans need emotional assistance, we're here to do the work.”

A veteran himself, Decker said that one thing that veterans miss when they leave military service is that built-in community and camaraderie. A Stand Down brings vets back together, even if just for one day. "That's why these are so important.”

Dell Pratt, Napa County Veteran's Service Officer (VSO) was also at the American Legion Stand Down.

Pratt explained that the VSO exists to connect any veteran or a family member to all benefits provided by the Veterans Administration from compensation to health care, housing and education.

“We are the ultimate advocate for veteran’s benefits,” he said.

For example, say a service member was exposed to noise while in the military. That could lead to a claim for hearing loss or tinnitus, Pratt explained.

“We would develop the claim,” and help see it through the claims process.

Pratt said that most of the veterans he meets served in the military 40 to 50 years ago, then left the service and went on to other careers.

For some “they never considered themselves veterans because they maybe never went to war or they figured that they had served their country and the country didn't owe them anything else. They just went on about their lives,” he explained.

“We meet them and we connect them the benefits that quite frankly they earned 50 years ago,” — and that they 100% deserve.

Denise Lincoln, a Navy veteran, and retired Napa hair stylist, came to the Stand Down to offer free haircuts to veterans.

“This is what I do,” said Lincoln, who is a member of the American Legion post 113. “This is my community service.”

“We want to keep (the Legion post) going for future veterans because this is a place for them to find out what exactly they're entitled to.” That includes Lincoln. When she first left the Navy, “I didn't know about all these benefits,” – benefits that she has now qualified for.

Yes, some service members who have recently left the military are ready to move on, she acknowledged.

“You know, if the word ‘veteran’ is in it, they don't want it,” she said. But there might be something that the American Legion can help them with, such as physical or mental health care.

“We understand,” Lincoln emphasized.

American Legion Post Commander Mueller said that by the end of the day, she has one goal for the Stand Down.

“I'd like to be able to say that we help somebody. I don't care if it's one. I want to be able to say we help somebody. That's all. That's all I want out of this.”

