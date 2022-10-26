Napa and American Canyon's school bond measures, explained

It’s been six years since voters narrowly passed the Napa Valley Unified School District’s most recent school bond. Now, there are two new bond measures on the Nov. 8 ballot, one for American Canyon voters and another for those in the city of Napa.

The measures — Measure A1 for city of Napa voters and Measure A2 for American Canyon voters — would bring in millions of dollars to upgrade the district’s aging school facilities in the two cities. But it’s up to voters in both communities to decide whether to pass and therefore pay for the bond measures by increasing their property taxes.

What is a school bond?

A school bond, also known as a general obligation bond, is essentially a loan. When voters approve a school construction bond measure — a 55% majority of votes is required — that allows a local school district to borrow money through selling the bonds specifically to pay for capital improvement projects like adding a new school building or upgrading technology infrastructure, through a levy of local property taxes.

The school district then issues the bonds; it receives immediate funds to carry out planned construction by selling the bond debt to investors through a financial institution. Local residents — and everyone else who owns property within the district — are then on the hook for repaying that debt over several years, with interest, through an increase to their local property tax bill.

Measures A1 and A2, if approved, would tack on annually $20 per $100,000 of assessed property value, adding on roughly $86 per year, or $7 per month, to property taxes on average. That’s on top of what residents are currently paying for other taxes, including the past three NVUSD bond measures.

What is it about school financing that makes school districts regularly bring forward bond measures?

Public school districts are primarily funded by the state of California. But the state typically doesn’t provide a revenue stream for facilities. (California, through statewide bond measures, does occasionally provide a share of funding for school projects, but that means local districts are still generally required to put up a share of their own funding to successfully apply for the state’s matching funds. That means local bond funding helps districts apply for the state funds.)

As such, it’s common for local school districts to bring forward school bond measures every few years in order to fund facilities and not have to tap into their general funds — and therefore cut educational programs.

NVUSD has maintained that the district doesn’t have enough money to absorb rising maintenance costs in perpetuity. According to the district, 63% of NVUSD students — 10,406 of them — attend schools that are at least 60 years old, and over 78% are at schools that were last modernized more than two decades ago. Additionally, 65% of school heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems are over 20 years old, and about 40% of NVUSD students use portable classrooms that are also over 20 years old.

What happened with previous bond measures? Is there any money left from those?

According to district data, about half of the proceeds from Measure H — NVUSD’s largest bond measure ever, for $269 million — went to new school campuses or campus modernization, projects at the Snow, Willow and Napa Junction elementary schools, and River Middle School, which was converted to Unidos Middle School this fall. All the funding from the 2016 measure is now committed to projects, according to the district.

Other projects included a new central kitchen and finishing kitchens for eight elementary schools, about $18 million in upgrades for technology used districtwide, and solar panels and a new multipurpose room at American Canyon Middle School. Many more minor upgrades included new fencing, HVAC replacements, seismic upgrades, turf replacement for athletic fields, roofing and painting.

Proceeds from the also-expended, previous two bond measures — the $95 million Measure M in 2002 and the $183 million Measure G in 2006 — went into building American Canyon High School and Canyon Oaks Elementary School, along with rebuilding Memorial Stadium in Napa and adding on gyms, multipurpose rooms, school libraries, classrooms, storage facilities and much more to school sites, according to the district website.

Is there going to be a new middle school in American Canyon? What happened with that?

Citing falling enrollment and financial woes, the district halted planning for a second middle school in American Canyon back in 2019, which would have been underwritten by Measure H. Several American Canyon residents have said they voted for Measure H — which very narrowly passed with 55.99% of the vote — specifically because they thought the city would be receiving a new middle school.

Why are there two bond measures this year?

The district decided to split the bond measures in two after deciding that American Canyon and Napa schools had differing needs. It’s possible that voters from one area will decide to pass their bond measure while voters in the other area won’t.

What would measures A1 and A2 fund?

Funding from measures would go first toward funding updates to existing school sites, then go toward improving student safety and success, and finally be used to enhance student academic performance, according to the district.

Measure A1, a $200 million bond measure reserved for city of Napa schools, would fund upgrades across 21 schools. That, for instance, includes campus upgrades at Vintage High School, adding an outdoor learning area and amphitheater there, and adding student health and wellness centers, along with other improvements.

Measure A2, a $25 million bond measure restricted to American Canyon schools, would fund upgrades across five schools in that city. For example, American Canyon High School would receive new exterior paint, a track replacement, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) classroom upgrades and upgraded technology. Donaldson Way Elementary School would receive a new multipurpose room and kitchen — the old multipurpose room would be converted to a library and makers’ space — along with outdoor learning areas, playground improvements and upgraded technology.

How has the district changed since the 2016 Measure H, in terms of finances and leadership?

Julie Bordes, spokesperson for the district, noted that the district’s financial reserves have increased substantially since 2016, as the district attempted to stabilize amid declining enrollment. That’s largely happened under the leadership of superintendent Rosanna Mucetti, who took office in 2018, and her administration.

“The average reserve for a unified school district is greater than 20%,” Bordes wrote in an email. “In 2016, NVUSD’s reserves were just 3.69%, slightly above the minimum (needed to avoid a state financial takeover). This financial situation was a result of the district not responding to declining enrollment and spending more money than it received year after year.

“Under new leadership, the District decided to tackle this problem head-on and had to make a series of very difficult decisions to ensure that the district didn’t go bankrupt,” Bordes wrote. “Some of these decisions include a reduction in the number of employees, school closures, and not building a middle school. While very difficult, these changes worked. The District is no longer deficit spending and has increased its reserves to approximately 26%.”

If the district had roughly $500 million in facilities needs identified back in 2016, how does the district still have a roughly $500 million need?

Bordes of NVUSD largely attributed the fact that the need remains roughly the same to inflation and rising costs of construction.

“A facility needs analysis is completed based on a snapshot in time,” she wrote. “Districts typically hire a consultant to help them walk all of their facilities to determine what capital improvements need to occur.

“The needs analysis completed in 2016 was based on the needs at the time and based on 2016 dollars,” Bordes continued. “Just like a residence that may not have needed a roof in 2016, it may very well need one in 2022 to keep the house warm, safe, and dry. The cost to replace the roof in 2022 vs 2016 is substantially higher due to the impact of inflation which makes the cost of goods and services increase.”

Does the Napa County Taxpayers Association support the bond measures or not?

The Napa County Taxpayers Association (NCTA) board supported separating the bond measures for Napa and American Canyon in May, though it did not explicitly support the measures themselves. The group then voted in late September to oppose the tax measures, according to Tom Orlando, board member of the group.

Despite that, two founders of the taxpayers’ association — Jack Gray and Leon Brauning — signed official arguments in support of the measures. The association did not submit an official argument opposing the measures to Napa County, nor did any other group.

NVUSD superintendent Rosanna Mucetti maintains that NCTA has provided support for the measures. She noted that several members of the association had signed a letter of support dated May 3, 2022, that specifically focuses on supporting splitting the bond issue in two.

Mucetti also noted that Gray, then the director of the association, expressed support for the measures at a June 23 school board meeting. Gray, again, didn’t explicitly express support for the tax measures at the board meeting, but also didn’t say anything about the association being undecided at that point.

Several members of the association didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.