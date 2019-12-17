Napa Special Investigations Bureau detectives and Homeland Security Investigations agents have arrested two Vallejo brothers accused of distributing methamphetamine and cocaine in Napa County.
The suspects, Froylan Sanchez, 30, and Jose Sanchez, 24, were arrested Dec. 12 for selling 9 ½ pounds of methamphetamine and ½ ounce of cocaine to an undercover detective, NSIB reported.
During the service of search warrants at residences in Vallejo and Tulare County, detectives seized two AK47 assault rifles and a semi-automatic handgun, along with more methamphetamine packaged for sale, NSIB said in a news release Tuesday.
The investigation began in August when NSIB teamed up with Homeland Security to begin an undercover investigation, NSIB said.
You have free articles remaining.
On several occasions over the course of the next few months, the Sanchez brothers sold methamphetamine and cocaine to an undercover detective, the bureau said.
The brothers are currently being held on felony charges in Federal Custody.
NSIB investigates drug and human trafficking in Napa County. Community members are encouraged to call NSIB at 253-4458 with tips. Callers can remain confidential and/or anonymous.
Most-read Napa County crime briefs of 2019
These 10 crime items received the most page views on the Napa Valley Register website from our online readers in 2019.
May 27, 2019: Napa police arrested a man in connection with a 911 call from a woman who said she had been assaulted at the BottleRock music fe…
Feb. 18, 2019: The Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported that a deputy fatally shot an armed motorist in the south county after the driver fir…
Feb. 1, 2019: The death of a 54-year-old Napa man who was discovered injured on the Vine Trail in central Napa is being investigated as a homi…
Aug. 6, 2019: The driver who led a police pursuit through the streets of Napa, ending in a car wreck and the death of his passenger, was arres…
No. 5: Napa Police: Second teenager arrested for trying to thwart investigation into school shooting plot
Jan. 10, 2019: Detectives with the Napa Police Department say they arrested a 13-year-old River Middle School student after they say he tried …
May 10, 2019: Two Vallejo sisters were arrested after attacking a woman who was with her 5-year-old daughter inside the Walmart in American Ca…
June 27, 2019: A Napa man was arrested after undercover detectives delivered the drug ecstasy to his house, the Napa Special Investigations Bu…
Oct. 5, 2019: A Napa man was arrested after he allegedly looked through a woman’s window, and had pictures on his phone of her and a child’s g…
May 11, 2019: Four adults were arrested after stealing more than $10,000 of merchandise from Napa's Home Depot and hitting an employee with th…
No. 10: 3 people arrested after racking up $15,000 bill at Napa resort with stolen credit cards reported stolen
Nov. 19, 2019: Napa County Sheriff's deputies arrested three guests at the Carneros Inn and Spa after they attempted to pay a $15,000 bill wit…