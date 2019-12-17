{{featured_button_text}}

Napa Special Investigations Bureau detectives and Homeland Security Investigations agents have arrested two Vallejo brothers accused of distributing methamphetamine and cocaine in Napa County.

The suspects, Froylan Sanchez, 30, and Jose Sanchez, 24, were arrested Dec. 12 for selling 9 ½ pounds of methamphetamine and ½ ounce of cocaine to an undercover detective, NSIB reported.

During the service of search warrants at residences in Vallejo and Tulare County, detectives seized two AK47 assault rifles and a semi-automatic handgun, along with more methamphetamine packaged for sale, NSIB said in a news release Tuesday.

The investigation began in August when NSIB teamed up with Homeland Security to begin an undercover investigation, NSIB said.

On several occasions over the course of the next few months, the Sanchez brothers sold methamphetamine and cocaine to an undercover detective, the bureau said.

The brothers are currently being held on felony charges in Federal Custody.

NSIB investigates drug and human trafficking in Napa County. Community members are encouraged to call NSIB at 253-4458 with tips. Callers can remain confidential and/or anonymous.

