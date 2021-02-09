Napa announces grant program to help small businesses during COVID

The City of Napa has announced the launch of its COVID-19 Microenterprise Assistance Grant Program to support local small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, which goes live on Feb 9, will provide qualifying businesses with up to $5,000 in reimbursement funds.

The program is funded with $150,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds generated through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the City to funnel back into the community.

This program will benefit small business owners who are low- or moderate-income and have demonstrated losses from the pandemic. To be eligible:

• The business must be an active for-profit organization located in the City of Napa

• The owner must be considered low to moderate income

• The business must have 5 or less employees (including the business owner)