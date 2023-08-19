A man living in a Napa apartment building was hospitalized after a fire broke out early Saturday evening, Napa Fire reported.

Firefighters were called to a three-unit building in the 1100 block of Eggleston Street at 5:57 p.m. and encountered flames and heavy smoke streaming from the structure’s west side, according to Battalion Chief Ty Becerra. A male resident was taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with possible burns, Becerra said.

Two other residents were forced to evacuate, and the American Red Cross was assisting them in getting lodgings for the night, according to Becerra.

Although fire crews soon controlled the fire in the main part of the apartment building, flames persisted in the attic and dense, acrid smoke continued to stream from the roof more than an hour after the blaze began. At least two firefighters were seen cutting holes with chain saws on two sides of the building to create access to the attic.

Napa Police directed drivers away from Jefferson Street north and south of its intersection with Eggleston, a short and narrow one-way street west of the downtown district.