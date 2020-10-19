Napa apartment vacancies drop to 1.4%; condo conversion ban to remain

Housing supplies in the city of Napa remain as tight as they have been in recent memory.

City officials last week reported a vacancy rate of just 1.4% for Napa's rental housing developments, down from 2.3% a year ago and the second lowest level since at least 2009, above only the 1% vacancy level in 2018.

The rock-bottom availability of apartments to rent assures that a 15-year ban on converting rentals to condominiums in Napa will continue through at least August 2021. City zoning ordinances require annual surveys of local rental housing stock and permit conversions of such developments to ownership housing only if the vacancy level is above the “shortage” level of 5%.

The last time Napa's housing supply reached that level was 2005, when the City Council approved condo conversions for 80 units at Cadillac Flats and Marina Vista, but those projects were never carried out.

Since 2010 at the tail end of the Great Recession, Napa's rental vacancies have not cracked the 3% level, which the city labels as a “severe” shortage.

