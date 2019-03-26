The new face of a Target store in Napa will extend beyond the front door.
A wood-like refinishing of the chain store’s Soscol Avenue branch will cover more of the exterior, under a plan accepted last week by the city Planning Commission. Members of Napa’s land-use authority had delayed their decision by more than a month after asking designers working with the retailer for a makeover covering more of the Target building, which has served customers at the South Napa Marketplace since 1996.
Part of a chain-wide freshening of Target stores nationwide, the new look will exchange the original façade of simulated fieldstone for panels with a board-like finish. Unlike the company’s original plan, however, the revised project will extend that woody effect to other parts of the exterior, including a garden center south of the entrance and the backdrop of a dormant fountain. (The water feature itself will be converted into a planter, with benches to be installed nearby.)
More wood-style panels would be laid at the corners of the store’s west-facing wall, including the loading dock area – apparently satisfying city planners’ request to dress up a “rear” side of the building that has become much more visible to drivers with the extension of Gasser Drive past the shopping center and north toward The Braydon, a 282-apartment complex currently being built west of Soscol.
With those embellishments, the new Target envelope on Thursday won quick approval from the four commissioners who voted (Gordon Huether was absent).
“After the first meeting (in February), you guys came back, upped your game a lot and made the building a lot better than proposed,” said Commissioner Michael Murray.
Capping off the redesign will be the replacement of Target’s red, all-capital marquee with the chain’s current labeling, in white lowercase letters. The small-letter masthead already hangs above the entrance to Target’s other local outlet, at the Bel Aire Plaza on Trancas Street in the north of town, which was remodeled last year.
At the Soscol Avenue store, the exterior freshening will be accompanied by a makeover inside, with changes to the fixtures, décor and lighting as well as the service counter and order pickup. In all, Target plans to modernize 1,000 branches by 2020.