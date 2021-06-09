Napa approves preschool and day-care center for city’s west side

Little Rays of Sunshine will serve children in three age groups that will be assigned to separate parts of the church building, where four classrooms will be used, as well as separate sections of an artificial-turf playground to be created at the rear of the nearly three-quarter-acre site. Staff members will tend to infants up to a year old, toddlers from the ages of 1 to 2 ½, and children ages 2 ½ to 5.

The program will stand out by offering a Montessori-based model of self-directed learning and dual English-Spanish immersion from early childhood, but even more by targeting those families who have the most difficult time finding places for their children, according to Veronica Maciel.

“The city of Napa does not have many options when it comes to infant care, many of which have a long waitlist or have enrollment that’s full for the year,” she told planners during the online meeting.

The center will be overseen by a director and 14 staff members, according to an application with the city. Programs will run between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, with parents allowed to enroll children for half-days or arrange earlier or later drop-off times based on their work schedules, according to organizers.