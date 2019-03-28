The latest expansion of a 40-year-old hotel may be hard to see from surrounding streets in north Napa – which is just what its designers intend.
A new two-story building at the heart of the Senza Hotel is the core of a project to add a dozen guest rooms to the property, bringing its room count to 55. Eight of the units will be housed in a new structure, with an addition to an existing building holding the remaining four.
Even as the Senza prepares to take in more wine country vacationers, the hotel’s backers have promised city leaders the added rooms will leave a light footprint on the largely residential area where it opened in 1979 as a six-room bed-and-breakfast inn.
“Most of these changes are internal (and) won’t have a measurable effect on the neighborhood,” promised Scott Klingbeil, planner for KG Planning Partners, Senza’s partner in the expansion, which the city Planning Commission approved last week.
The placement of the new eight-room building near the center of the 2.4-acre site will keep guests as distant as possible from the nearest homes on Bella Drive to the east, Klingbeil told planners before the vote.
Senza’s expansion also will include two-story annexes to another building on the lot’s north side to create another four rooms, and on a third building to expand the hotel’s lobby, office and check-in space. In all, the hotel will gain more than 9,500 square feet of floor area.
Architect Thomas Taylor of Taylor Lombardo Architects said the expansion will allow the Senza to operate more efficiently than before, as hotels often become cheaper to operate on a per-unit basis when capacity exceeds 50 rooms. No staffing increases are planned after the new guest units enter service, according to Klingbeil.
The project, which Senza’s owners announced in October, also includes a renovation and increase of parking spaces with tandem parking for staff and a pickup and drop-off zone for ride-share services, as well as the removal and reconstruction of the current pool and hot tub.
Since opening as a B&B under the name La Residence Inn, the property has been expanded several times, including a jump from 25 to 41 rooms the city approved in 2013. Owners Craig and Kathryn Hall, of the Hall winery in St. Helena, rebranded the hotel under the Senza flag in 2014.