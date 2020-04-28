Napa art gallery owners announce plan to reopen, defying a county closure order

The current economy, “is scary as hell,” for both their own business and downtown Napa, said Quent Cordair in an interview on Tuesday. “This is all very much in jeopardy.”

Quent Cordair said that instead of their public declaration, they could have just quietly reopened the art gallery.

But they wanted to give authorities the chance “to recognize the reality of the challenge that we’re up against and to be able to respond in such a way that it’s not just one business doing it furtively,” he said on Monday.

“If the entire community can’t get back on its feet it doesn’t matter if we are open or closed in the long run. We need all of Napa to get back to being Napa.”

“Somebody had to do it,” said Linda Cordair. “We’re being honest” instead of hiding.

As one of the last fine arts galleries in Napa Valley, “This is a sanctuary” for many, she said.

“Our business is as important as any other business out there,” she said. To her, the “essential” business classification is an opinion, made by people who are likely not small business owners. To the Cordairs and their customers, art is essential.