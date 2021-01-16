Napa artist creates comics, leads to Amazon TV series "The Boys"

Darick Robertson can’t pick a single favorite superhero.

“It’s hard to choose just one,” said Robertson. “My first was Batman, but Superman is likely the best, because he has all the powers and only does good with the power that he has.”

Robertson should know. This Napan is a comic book creator, illustrator and writer. He’s drawn Spider-Man comic books, Wolverine, Justice League, Transmetropolitan and other favorites. He’s worked for Marvel, DC Comics, Valiant Comics, Dark Horse Comics and other publishers.

More recently, characters he co-created have been adapted into an Amazon series called “The Boys.”

The whole experience, and his career as a working artist, is “pretty incredible,” the Napan said.

Watching a comic book and characters that he co-created come to life and become a hit, is “a dream come true in many ways,” he said. “To see it all fully realized, and even more so, so well received by the public ... that’s been very validating (and) unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

Robertson, who has lived in Napa with his family since 2004, said he’s been drawing since he was a little boy.