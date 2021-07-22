Napa artist sends art to White House, and the president actually wrote him back

“We were so interested in the election,” Collins explained on Tuesday during a tour of his Napa ceramic studio.

In the days after Nov. 4, “You just didn’t know,” which way the results would go, both nationally and statewide. But teenage Thomas was avidly following the daily changes.

Commemorating the achievement in his own way, “We made these plates for you… to honor the great work that you have done and will do,” wrote his father.

Collins’ dishes are created using a “ram press” which makes multiple reproductions of a plate he originally made out of clay.

The porcelain plates are then hand lettered by Cann.

Collins usually signs the back of each plate with his name, an N for “Napa” and adds a small infinity sign as his maker’s mark.

“If they don’t break it, it will probably last that long,” he said with a laugh.

He’s been a ceramics artist for more than 50 years, but this is only the second time he’s sent a piece of his art to a president or vice president.

Before the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris plates, he sent a large platter with a quote on the back to then-President Jimmy Carter.