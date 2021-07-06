Napa asks residents to "Flip Your Strip"

The city of Napa is offering homeowners incentives to remove grass from curbside strips of lawn as a way of saving water during a severe drought.

“That turf parking strip between the sidewalk and street is nearly impossible to irrigate without causing wasteful overspray and runoff,” the city wrote in a new release. “In light of the current drought, the City is now giving water customers an extra incentive to replace that unneeded grass with more climate-appropriate plants or permeable hardscape.”

The program, known as “Flip Your Strip,” will be funded under the long-running Cash for Grass program. Homeowners can receive up to $2 per square foot for the curbside strip. That money will not count against the overall Cash for Grass limit for the entire property.

Other areas of the yard continue to earn $1 per square foot in rebates up to a maximum $750 for single-family homes and $2,500 for commercial or multi-family sites.

Officials say Cash for Grass program has stimulated replacement of more than 1.5 million square feet of water-thirsty lawn with water-efficient landscaping over the last decade.